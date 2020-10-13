e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest

WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest

Countries have been developing dozens of vaccines since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, but none have passed the WHO-approved phase 3 trials so far.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 07:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Geneva
Bottles with Russia's
Bottles with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia on October 12, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease will be ready for registration by the end of 2020 or early next year at the earliest, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday.

“As you know, we have about 40 vaccine candidates now in some stage of clinical trials, and 10 of them are in the phase three trials, which are the late-stage clinical trials, which will tell us about both the efficacy and the safety. So, the best we could make a guess or predict, looking at when a trial started and when it is likely to have enough data to submit to the regulators, is [at] earliest from December of 2020 into the early part of 2021,” Swaminathan told reporters.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Countries have been developing dozens of vaccines since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, but none have passed the WHO-approved phase 3 trials so far. Many vaccines are expected to be registered with the WHO by the end of the year.

To date, more than 37 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

tags
top news
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
State of the economy: The recovery question
State of the economy: The recovery question
WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
Congress panel to discuss internal poll process
Congress panel to discuss internal poll process
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In