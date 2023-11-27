Who is Abigail Edan, 4-year-old American released by Hamas in hostage deal? 5 things to know

The Hamas on Sunday released the first US hostage - four-year-old Abigail Edan - under the four-day Gaza truce deal with Israel. US President Joe Biden announced her release shortly after the Israeli army said that 17 hostages were being freed by Hamas. “She's free and in Israel now…she's been through a terrible trauma,” Biden told the media. Abigail Edan, 4, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas(REUTERS)

Here's all we know about Abigail Edan:

The Hamas terrorists stormed Abigail's kibbutz Kfar Azza in Israel on October 7 during its surprise assault in Israel and killed her parents in front of her. Abigail managed to run to a neighbour's home for shelter and took refuge with Avihai Brodetz and his family. Brodetz said he was trying to defend Kfar Aza kibbutz when his wife Hagar, 40, and their three children were kidnapped. Several days later he found out they had survived the attack but had been abducted along with Abigail, a neighbour's child who had taken refuge in their home. Ofri, the eldest child, marked her 10th birthday in captivity in Gaza. Her younger brothers Yuval and Oria are aged eight and four. Abigail holds a dual Israeli-US citizenship. The four-year-old victim of Hamas celebrated her fourth birthday in Gaza on Friday in captivity. Two of Abigail's family members on Sunday thanked Biden, the Qatari government, and others involved in securing her release, saying that they remain committed to the "safe and swift return" of all hostages.

Hamas has released a total of 39 hostages so far in the first three days of the temporary ceasefire deal. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 hostages within four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian security prisoners. Israel on Sunday said that it has also received the list of the final 11 hostages scheduled for release later today.

Meanwhile, Hamas has signalled its willingness to extend the deal, reported AFP citing sources, adding that the group told mediators they were open to prolonging it by “two to four days”. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement saying he had spoken to Biden reiterating his offer to extend the ceasefire by an additional day. However, he said that Israel would resume its offensive “will all our might” once the truce ends.

The war between Israel and Hamas is in its eighth week following Hamas' October 7 attack which killed 1,200 people. Meanwhile, according to the health ministry in Gaza, over 15,000 people, including thousands of children, have been killed in Israel's strikes so far.