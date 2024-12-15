Who is Devin Nunes, Trump's pick to lead intelligence advisory board

United States President-elect Donald Trump has named Devin Nunes as the head of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), an independent group within the advisory office which provides the President with independent advice on the effectiveness of the intelligence community. Devin Nunes (Reuters File Photo)

“Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the US intelligence community's activities. Congratulations Devin!” the President-elect posted on his Truth Social platform.

Who is Devin Nunes?

(1.) A staunch Trump ally, Nunes is the chief executive of Truth Social, a Trump-owned social network launched in February 2022. He will handle the new and current responsibilities simultaneously.

(2.) A Republican like his leader, the 51-year-old is a former member of the US House of Representatives, representing California.

(3.) In December 2021, Nunes resigned from the House to take over as the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

(4.) In 2015, he became the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and, in 2018, released a memo alleging an FBI “conspiracy" against Trump. The memo received a pushback from some Democrats, who called it “deliberately misleading.”

(5.) The appointment is the latest in a line of administration picks with ties to the billionaire politician's media company. Kash Patel, the pick for FBI director, and Linda McMahon, the pick for the Department of Education, both sit on the board of directors of Trump Media.