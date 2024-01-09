Kim Ju Ae: The girl who may succeed Kim Jong Un as North Korean leader

South Korea's spy agency National Intelligence Service (NIS) said that the young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be his likely heir. NIS said, for the first time, that it considers Kim Ju Ae, who is reportedly 10 years old, as her father's probable successor, referring to analysis of her public activities and the state protocols provided to her. Kim Ju Ae was seen for the first time just over a year ago and is called by the North Korean state media as Kim Jong Un's "most beloved" or "respected" child. Photos and footage of her accompanying her father at public events have also been shared by the country's media which points to her increasing political standing. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) with his daughter Ju Ae. (AFP)

Earlier reports claimed that she is the Kim Jong Un's second of three children, and that the first child is a son. North Korea, one of the world's most secretive nations, has not confirmed whether Kim Ju Ae has any siblings.

Kim Ju Ae's first public appearance

She made her first public appearance in November 2022 as she watched a long-range missile test launch with her father Kim Jong Un. Although, Kim Jong Un was not mentioned in North Korean state media before they became adults.

North Korea analyst Jean H Lee said that the events she has been attending tend to involve "weapons and missiles".

"When you look at these pictures she's front and centre. She is there. It's like this tableau of father, mother, daughter. And I think what people noticed, of course, first and foremost was, 'oh my gosh, he's presenting his daughter'. What does that mean?", she said.

Will she succeed Kim Jong Un?

An analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said that Kim Jong Un likely believes his daughter has the capacity to succeed him. Cheong Seong-Chang said the North Korean leader's obesity appears serious.

"It won't be surprising even if he collapses tomorrow. By accompanying her father on major events, it's like she's learning kingship and building a human network at a tender age," he said.

While Jean H Lee said Kim Ju Ae's appearances are a "cultivation of the Kim family, monarchy and dynasty".

“I'm sure there is in some part a strategy of trying to portray themselves, kind of like the Royal Family in the United Kingdom,” the expert said.