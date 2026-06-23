Who is Michael Moshe Mizrahi? Jewish community leader injured in Montreal 'incel-linked' shooting

Michael Moshe Mizrahi has been identified as the Jewish civilian injured in Monday’s shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. ZAKA reported that Mizrahi is undergoing an emergency surgery at the time of reporting.

ZAKA reported that Michael Moshe Mizrahi is undergoing an emergency surgery. (X | @noatishby)

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Early reporting from Chabad.org named Mizrahi as the civilian victim and described him as a member of the local Chabad community.

Around 11:30 am, the shooting started at the intersection of Trans Island Avenue and de Courtrai Avenue, right outside a row of kosher shops, the Chabad-Lubavitch MADA Community Center, and several other synagogues and Jewish day schools, including the premier educational establishments of Chabad in Quebec.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire during the gunman's intense gunfight with cops while wearing military camouflage.

Read more: Montreal shooting videos: Suspect in camouflage clothing seen opening fire at Côte-des-Neiges

Who is Michael Moshe Mizrahi?

Early reporting from Chabad.org named Mizrahi as the civilian victim and described him as a member of the local Chabad community. According to the outlet, Mizrahi attends the Chabad MADA Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} David Kakon, a member of the MADA community, said, "He loves to celebrate together with everyone." He continued, “Someone who is always smiling, always has a kind word for someone else. Loves his family, loves Israel, and loves being a Jew. We are praying.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Kakon, a member of the MADA community, said, "He loves to celebrate together with everyone." He continued, “Someone who is always smiling, always has a kind word for someone else. Loves his family, loves Israel, and loves being a Jew. We are praying.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some media outlets, like the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, referred to him as Rabbi Michael Moshe Mizrahi or as a local Chabad figure. However, officials have not yet released full formal information about the victim.

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What is known about the shooting so far?

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According to the authorities, responding officers were shot after the shooting broke out in Côte-des-Neiges.

Cellphones around Montreal received an emergency alert within an hour, alerting people to the presence of a dangerous and armed suspect and advising them to stay indoors, lock their doors, and avoid windows. The alarm was withdrawn after around three hours of operation.

Responding officers shot and killed the gunman, and a second gunman is said to have been taken into custody. According to current sources, the police and not the Jewish community were the target.

According to The Jerusalem Post, two bodies were seen on the ground in footage taken at the scene. A rifle, which appears to be an SKS, is spotted on the floor close by, and a gunman, who appears to be Caucasian, is seen facing down while wearing camouflage.

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A police officer from Montreal was killed, and another officer was injured.