Who is Nicolas Maduro's lawyer? Know Barry Pollack, and his famous wins including Julian Assange's release

In a move that signals a high-stakes legal battle ahead, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, facing trial in the US after his “capture” in a military operation, has reportedly hired prominent lawyer Barry J Pollack to lead his defence. A Washington-based trial lawyer known for representing high-profile and controversial figures, Barry J Pollack negotiated the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in an espionage case. (Photo: LinkedIn/hs-law.com)

He will defend Maduro against federal charges in Manhattan, New York, according to a Bloomberg report. He filed a notice of appearance on Monday in the Court for the Southern District of New York where Maduro faces a series of grave indictments, including narco-terrorism and cocaine import conspiracy, according to a report by CNN as well.

What's the case on Maduro?

Following a US special forces raid in Caracas that led to his capture, Maduro was brought to New York to face charges that federal prosecutors have been building for years.

The indictment alleges that for over 25 years, Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders "abused their positions of public trust" to facilitate the import of cocaine into the United States.

Specifically, the US Department of Justice accuses Maduro of providing "logistical support" to major drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, and “selling” diplomatic passports to traffickers to shield their movements.

The case, 'USA v. Carvajal-Barrios', is being overseen by District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a 92-year-old jurist known for his independence.

As Maduro’s lead counsel, Pollack is expected to navigate a complex web of legal defences, including potential claims of “sovereign immunity” as Maduro remains President of his country even though his deputy has since been named acting president. His arguments include that the charges are "vindictively or selectively" brought.

Pollack’s entry into the case brings a lawyer who has been described as a "thorough and deep-thinking" strategist.

The Assange connection and Pollack's pro pedigree

Barry Pollack’s appointment to Maduro’s legal team is seen as a strategic choice given his extensive history with national security and international matters.

He is perhaps most widely recognised for his long-term representation of Julian Assange. Pollack was the architect of the plea agreement that resulted in Assange’s immediate release from prison last year, after the journalist-publisher had spent years fighting charges of violating the US Espionage Act.

Pollack’s ability to secure favorable outcomes in "impossible" situations has made him a go-to advocate for individuals in the nub of global political storms. He is a Partner at the legal firm Harris, St Laurent & Wechsler.

The company website notes that beyond his work with international figures, Pollack has built a reputation over 30 years of winning difficult jury trials.

He is one of the few lawyers to secure a complete acquittal for a former Enron executive on criminal fraud charges following the company's high-profile collapse. Industry journals have described him as a lawyer who "lives, breathes and sleeps trials" and possesses a "natural way in front of juries".

He is also noted for pro bono work, meaning providing legal aid without any fees. Pollack led the team that secured the reversal of the double murder conviction of a man named Martin Tankleff, who had served 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After his exoneration, Pollack represented him in civil litigation, obtaining $13.4 million in compensation, the legal firm's website noted.

As for Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, her lawyer is Mark Donnelly, a former Justice Department prosecutor who notified the court he will represent her.