Who is Pavel Durov? All you need to know about billionaire Telegram founder-CEO arrested in France

Telegram founder-CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France on Saturday evening, with local media reports suggesting that the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on the messaging app. The Russian embassy in France demanded consular access to Durov and that his rights be ensured, reported Russian state news agency TASS. The embassy said France has so far 'avoided engagement' on the situation with Durov. French police arrested Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov on August 24, 2024, at an airport near Paris under a warrant for offences related to the popular messaging app.(AFP)

Who is Pavel Durov?

Pavel Durov, a 39-year-old Russian-born entrepreneur, is the billionaire founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram. Forbes estimated his fortune at $15.5 billion.

Durov's journey into the world of social media began with VKontakte, often dubbed the "Russian Facebook," which he co-founded in 2006. VKontakte quickly became Russia's largest social networking site, but it also put Durov at odds with the Russian government. In 2014, under pressure to shut down opposition communities on VKontakte, Durov refused to comply and left Russia. He sold his stake in VKontakte and began his self-imposed exile.

In 2013, Durov launched Telegram, a messaging app that emphasizes user privacy with its encrypted messaging feature. Telegram has since become a formidable competitor to platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat. Today, the app boasts hundreds of millions of users worldwide, with a goal to surpass one billion active monthly users within the next year.

Telegram is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet states, where it serves as a crucial information source, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian officials rely heavily on the platform, which some analysts have called "a virtual battlefield" for the conflict.

Where is the headquarters of Telegram?

Since leaving Russia, Durov has embraced a nomadic lifestyle, constantly seeking a safe haven for himself and his company. His search for a home for Telegram took him through Berlin, London, Singapore, and San Francisco before settling in Dubai, where it is currently headquartered.

What countries does Telegram CEO Pavel Durov hold citizenship in?

Durov became a French citizen in 2021 and reportedly holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates as well as St. Kitts and Nevis, a dual-island nation in the Caribbean.

Concerns over Telegram's content moderation

Telegram's popularity has not come without challenges. In 2018, Russia attempted to block the app after Durov refused to grant state security services access to users' encrypted messages. The ban was largely ineffective, but it did spark protests and criticism from NGOs. More recently, European countries, including France, have scrutinized Telegram over security and data breach concerns. The app's growth in Europe has attracted the attention of EU regulators, who may impose stricter requirements on Telegram under new online content legislation.

"I would rather be free than to take orders from anyone," Durov told U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson in April about his exit from Russia and search for a home for his company.