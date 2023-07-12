Who is S. Iswaran? Indian-origin Singapore minister probed over corruption
Jul 12, 2023 09:57 AM IST
S. Iswaran: Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) uncovered a case and asked to open a formal investigation.
Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he instructed the country's transport minister S. Iswaran to go on leave as the Indian-origin leader faced an anti-graft probe. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) uncovered a case and asked to open a formal investigation that would involve interviewing S Iswaran and others, the prime minister said in a statement.
“CPIB acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed. CPIB will investigate this case thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law," the anti-graft agency said in a statement.
Here's all you need to know about Indian-origin Singapore minister S. Iswaran:
- S. Iswaran was elected as a member of parliament in 1997.
- He was appointed to the cabinet in 2006.
- As transport minister, he has been praised for his work in rebuilding Singapore as an air hub in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.
- He’s also Singapore’s minister-in-charge of trade relations.
- “The optics certainly don’t look good for the PAP government, which has always prided itself on incorruptibility,” Eugene Tan, a law professor at Singapore Management University, said.
- The probe adds to the challenges of the ruling People’s Action Party.
- Singapore is scheduled to hold a general election by 2025, though polls could be held earlier.
- The PAP has ruled Singapore since its independence in 1965.
- Singapore pays its top officials among the world’s highest salaries and prides itself for low corruption. It is ranked as the fifth-least corrupt country in the world by Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.
