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WHO’s pandemic pact paralysed over pathogen sharing

Member states have agreed to continue under the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG), according to people familiar with the matter.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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Three years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to the Covid-19 global health emergency, and as it scrambles to mount a response to a fresh Ebola outbreak, member states remain deadlocked on the question of how the world will share the pathogen samples and genetic data needed to develop vaccines and treatments for the next pandemic.

Negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, the unfinished annex of the WHO Pandemic Agreement adopted in May 2025, again ended inconclusively at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva. (REUTERS)

Negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, the unfinished annex of the WHO Pandemic Agreement adopted in May 2025, again ended inconclusively at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva. Member states have agreed to continue under the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG), according to people familiar with the matter.

At the core of the impasse is tension between developed and developing nations. Developed countries have pressed for rapid, and in some formulations anonymous, sharing of pathogen materials and digital sequence information into the global system. They have resisted requiring users — pharmaceutical companies, genomic firms, and other commercial and non-commercial recipients — to sign enforceable standard contracts with the WHO setting out their access and benefit-sharing obligations. Developing countries argue this would oblige them to surrender pathogen data with no enforceable guarantee that vaccines and treatments built on that data would be made available to them.

Unresolved issues include vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic set-asides during public health emergencies of international concern; production and supply licences; and monetary contributions tied to revenue from PABS materials.

Developing countries are seeking these through enforceable standard contracts and user registration.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

global health world health organization healthcare system
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