Home / World News / New daily record as Covid-19 cases hit more than 350,000: WHO

The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:01 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
A police officer checks the documents of a passenger inside Atocha railway station in Madrid, Spain.
A police officer checks the documents of a passenger inside Atocha railway station in Madrid, Spain.(Bloomberg)
         

The World Health Organization has announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350, 000 infections reported to the UN health agency on Friday.

In a press briefing on Friday, the WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and that numerous measures must be taken.

“The majority of people in the world are still susceptible to this disease,” Ryan warned. He said countries should focus not just on restrictive measures, but on bolstering their surveillance systems, testing, contact tracing and ensuring populations are engaged.

As the virus continues to surge across Europe and elsewhere, he acknowledged that restrictive measures might be warranted at some point. British scientists reported this week that the COVID-19 outbreak is doubling every few weeks, French hospitals are running out of ICU beds and Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid as coronavirus cases soar.

Ryan said lockdowns “may be unavoidable where the disease has got out of control again, but we shouldn’t accept that in every country, the return of cases should be seen with an immediate return of the need for lockdown restrictions.”

