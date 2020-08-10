e-paper
Home / World News / WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said on Monday.

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Geneva
Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020.
Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 6, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said on Monday.

France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the WHO in frustration at attempts by the United States to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO, three officials told Reuters.

The move is a setback for President Donald Trump as Washington, which holds the rotating chair of the G7, had hoped to issue a joint roadmap for a sweeping overhaul of the WHO in September, two months before the U.S. presidential election.

“We are all vulnerable to risks, we need to find global solutions,” Ryan said. “...We trust the G7 will play a major part in that in the months and years to come.”

