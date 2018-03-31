Who stole the lunch? US man’s hilarious tweets on office drama after co-worker’s lunch was stolen will surely grip you

If you ever had your lunch stolen in your office, you may relate to this situation. A US-based man live-tweeted the investigation that was called by his co-worker whose lunch got stolen from his office’s refrigerator. The twitter thread, which portrayed a hilarious office drama, was so intriguing that more than lakh users hooked on to it to find out about the culprit.

Zak Toscani, a writer and a comedian, was a witness to the investigation. The incident happened on Friday and Toscani started tweeting on real time basis. His first tweet read, “Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they’ve agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I’ve ever been at any job ever. Ever(sic).”

The lunch that was apparently stolen was “shrimp fried rice” and it was stolen from the office fridge, as Toscani said in his tweets.

Toscani was shocked when he found out that the accused was none other than the woman who sits next to him. Not just that, the matter became twisty when Toscani revealed that the accused not only stole the lunch but that she did not even eat it.

“According to the video, this psychopath DIDNT EVEN EAT THE FOOD. She took it out of the fridge and threw and buried it in the trash.”

The LA-based comedian, who works in a production company, then put on his detective hat and tried to piece together the incident to find out the intention of the accused behind the stealing.

“Points to clarify: he bought the shrimp fried rice around 11:30am (carry out) and put it in the fridge to chill until he takes lunch at noon. So she had exactly a 30min window of time to do what she did. There was no intention of microwaving the food.”

Toscani told that his colleague then informed the HR about the woman who was caught stealing his lunch in the footage. He, however, did not want her to be fired. But the HR did their part and sent a mass mail to the office workers and warned them against stealing lunch of their co-workers.

“After charges were dropped, HR sent a companywide email about not stealing people’s lunches.”

While the mystery behind who stole the lunch got solved, the intention behind stealing was still a question mark. The man continued the thriller next day as well when the victim finally confronted the accused, and interestingly many users were still glued on to the thread, waiting impatiently for the ending.

“!!!! After seeing the HR email she says out loud “woah. Someone stole a lunch? Who would do something like that?” !!! I may have to run out of this room.”

The woman denied all the charges, and there was no way to find out her reason to steal the lunch, Toscani said.

“I wish I could close this up with a neat little bow, but, it appears that we may never know why she did it. Maybe she doesn’t know she did it. Either way I’m now forced to work 40hrs a week next to a cold blooded individual,” he told in his last tweet, ending the two days of thrilling Twitter thread.

The story however doesn’t end here. The Twitter users, who were hooked on to the thread, started guessing her intention, leading to many conspiracy theories.

“Two likely options: a) she thought it was old - a similar container had been sitting in there for a while and she was fed up with it b) she thought it was hers - she had left an old container and was ditching it Unlikely but possible ...,” a user named India McAlister tweeted.

On the other hand, some expressed disappointment the way Toscani ended the story. “I’m upset that you took us on this journey, and it didn’t end in an interrogation scene with her in a room with no mirrors and one raggedy light bulb. I mean, really upset,” a user named Akilah Green tweeted.

But in the end, the thread amazed everyone and became viral on Twitter for all the good reasons.

“Funniest thing I’ve read in awhile... you had me in suspense and full of laughter. Will there be a sequel?” one of the Twitter users commented.

It is, however, not confirmed whether the story Toscani narrated had real characters or not.

Here is the thread: