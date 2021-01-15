WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Friday refrained from advising proof of COVID-19 vaccination or immunity as a condition for international travel, citing "critical unknowns" regarding their efficacy in reducing transmission and limited availability.
The 19-member panel of independent experts held their sixth meeting in a year under the chairmanship of French expert Didier Houssin, as the death toll from the pandemic neared two million.
The experts issued a series of recommendations, which WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted and sent to the U.N. agency's 194 member states, a statement said.
"At the present time, do not introduce requirements of proof of vaccination or immunity for international travel as a condition of entry as there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission and limited availability of vaccines," the WHO panel said.
"Proof of vaccination should not exempt international travellers from complying with other travel risk reduction measures," it added.
The panel urged countries to monitor virus variants such as those identified by Britain and South Africa to assess the effects on the efficacy of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests.
It called for promoting technology transfer to low- and middle-income countries with the potential capacity to accelerate global production of COVID-19 vaccines.
Further research was also needed on "critical unknowns about COVID-19 vaccination efficacy on transmission, duration of protection against severe disease and asymptomatic infection" as well as the duration of immunity following infection or vaccination, and protection after a single dose, the panel said. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Shields)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US agents guarding Ivanka, Jared had to rent $3k/month flat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays
- Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox