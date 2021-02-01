IND USA
WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts(AFP)
world news

WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic was due on Monday to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Hubei province, the central Chinese region where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.

The group of independent experts left two weeks of quarantine on Thursday in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, and is conducting two weeks of field work. So far, it has included visits to hospitals, markets, and an exhibition commemorating Wuhan's battle with the outbreak.

The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, because of health restrictions.

No full itinerary for the group's field work has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 29, 2021 shows a person holding up a British National (Overseas), or "BNO", passport in Hong Kong. - A new visa scheme offering millions of Hong Kongers a pathway to British citizenship will go live later on January 31, 2021 as the city's former colonial master opens its doors to those wanting to escape China's crackdown on dissent. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)
world news

UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers

Agencies, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the UK.
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)(AP)
world news

LIVE: Cinema halls allowed to have 100% occupancy from today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is nearing 103 million, with over 2.2 million deaths due to the disease, as per Johns Hopkins University.
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Scientists initially suspected the coronavirus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely ruled out but for the visiting WHO team of international researchers it could still provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

WHO experts visit wet market in Wuhan; lockdown in Perth

Agencies, Wuhan/sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Members of the group arrived at Huanan seafood market - which has been sealed since January last year - driving into its barricaded premises as guards quickly blocked others from entering, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts(AFP)
world news

Reuters, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov(REUTERS)
world news

Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Navalny's team quickly called another protest in Moscow for Tuesday, when he is set to face a court hearing that could send him to prison for years.
Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans, including No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, in supporting impeachment.
world news

Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:27 AM IST
The moves comes as the former president faces a Tuesday deadline to file an initial response to the impeachment charge, and the trial is expected to begin Feb. 9.
Donald Trump previously announced that he and the RNC had raised USD 207.5 million in the first month following the election.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Donald Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:15 AM IST
The donations were made public over the weekend in a Federal Election Commission filing by WinRed, the digital platform that Republicans use to process online donations.
Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.(AP)
world news

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The move came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.
On Sunday, police detained over 4,027 people at protests held in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests.(Reuters)
world news

Navalny supporters march in defiance; 4,000 arrested

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:48 AM IST
More than 4,000 people, including 1,167 people in capital Moscow, were detained by police, according to a monitoring group.
"I have long believed that the business model of Wall Street is flawed," Bernie Sanders said.(Reuters)
world news

GameStop: US senators Sanders, Warren call for Wall Street reform

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:47 AM IST
"We need an SEC investigation," Warren told CNN, referring to the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
The goal of the political action committee is to say, “Let’s take a look at the last four years, how far we have come in a bad way,” Kinzinger said.(Reuters)
world news

GOP's Adam Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The “Country 1st” political action committee, unveiled in a six-minute video released Sunday, will challenge the current direction of a GOP that Kinzinger says has wrongly become a “Trump-first party” to the detriment of the nation.
The discussion follows proposals by the commission last November to beef up the EU’s health agencies, after the pandemic overwhelmed the continent’s hospitals.(AFP | Representational image)
world news

EU looks to bolster future health response amid Covid-19 vaccine snags

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The European Union said it’s taking steps to bolster its pandemic preparedness, citing the risk posed by Covid variants that reduce the efficacy of vaccines.
Moore became an emblem of hope in the early weeks of the pandemic in April when he walked 100 laps around his garden in England for the National Health Service to coincide with his 100th birthday.(AFP)
world news

Captain Tom Moore hospitalized after testsitive for Covid-19

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.
The intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban had resumed earlier this month but no progress till now has been made.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:42 PM IST
"We expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure," a joint statement published by the US embassy in Kabul said.
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Munawar Laghari, executive director of Sindhi Foundation, in a letter to Biden, said instances of enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, and the forced conversion of religious minorities continue to rise each day.
