WHO tracks two new Omicron sub-variants: What we know about BA.4 & BA.5 variants | 5 points
While several nations are facing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases accelerated by the emergence of the more-transmissible BA.2 omicron strain, two new sub-variants of Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5 - are now under WHO.
The global health body is monitoring whether they are more infectious or dangerous, Reuters reported. The World Health Organisation said on Monday “We are tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain. We are already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 - now globally dominant - as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3,” the World Health Organisation said on Monday as per news agency Reuters.
Here’s what we know so far about the two new variants
1. What are BA.4 and BA.5 variants
The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant. The BA.1 and BA.2 variants already dominate the global surge.The Omicron subvariant BA.2 now represents nearly 94% of all sequenced cases
2. How fast do these variants spread
Viruses mutate all the time but only some mutations affect their ability to spread. The global health body WHO said it had begun tracking the BA.4 and BA.5 variants because of their ‘additional mutations’ to determine their transmissibility.
3. How severe are BA.4 and BA.5 variants
The cases of these variants reported in South Africa displayed mild symptoms. However, all those who contracted the variant were fully vaccinated. The response of the variant on unvaccinated is unknown. Experts suggest that the variants are expected to be less severe but individuals must adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour until further details are accessed.
4. How many cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported so far
Only a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported so far to the global GISAID database, according to WHO. The UK's Health Security Agency said last week BA.4 had been found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and England from Jan. 10 to March 30.
5. How to stay safe from these variants:
Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
Keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others.
Avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces at all costs.
Open windows to improve ventilation in indoor spaces.
Wash your hands regularly with soap, use sanitizer when you can't wash hands.
Get vaccinated- get both the jabs if you still have not received them. Get the booster shot if you are eligible for the same.
Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points
The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.
US monitoring rise in 'rights abuses' in India, says Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what hBlinkendescribed as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.
India's purchase of Russian oil ‘is no violation of sanctions’, says US
India's import of Russia oil while Moscow is under sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine 'is no violation of sanctions' given 'it is only 1-2 per cent at this time', White House press secretary Jen Psaki said late Monday. Psaki's remarks came a day after a conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden, and before a key 22 meeting between the foreign and defence ministers.
2 new Omicron variants on WHO radar, Canada’s Ontario faces new surge: 10 points
As Europe and Shanghai are currently battling the Omicron BA.2 variant-led surge in infections, the WHO on Monday said that two new sub-variants (BA.4 and BA.5) are now being monitored by the global health body over their transmissibility and severity. The WHO has been advocating the importance of vaccine equity across the globe. Here are updates on global Covid cases 1. Chinese financial hub Shanghai reported over 23,000 new cases of coronavirus.
US state department orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown. The megacity reported more than 23,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday, with most of its 25 million residents still under strict lockdown.
