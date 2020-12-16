e-paper
WHO warns of ‘high risk’ of Covid resurgence in Europe in early 2021

“There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it,” the organisation said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:43 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Copenhagen
According to worldometers.info figures, nearly 73 million people have been infected across the globe till now out of which over 1.64 million have died.
According to worldometers.info figures, nearly 73 million people have been infected across the globe till now out of which over 1.64 million have died. (AP Photo)
         

The World Health Organization in Europe warned Wednesday of a “further resurgence” of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year’s Christmas gatherings.

“There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it,” the organisation said in a statement, adding that while it may feel awkward to wear masks around family members, “doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy.”

