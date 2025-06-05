Who was Greg Monks? Scottish man missing in Portugal found dead

A Scottish man was found dead a week after he went missing in Portugal. As per Portuguese police, the 38-year-old man was found in Cerro de Aguia area on Wednesday morning. 38-year-old Greg Monks' body was found after a week-long search in Portugal(Facebook/Jillian Monks)

The Scottish man went missing hours after he arrived in Albufeira for his stag party. As per reports, he was last spotted on the main strip at Algarve resort during a night out between May 27 and the early hours of May 28.

Monks was last spotted around 3.27 am on May 28, after which, he was reported missing by his friends. After a week-long search, Monks' body was found by officials on June 4.

“The Judicial Police, through the Southern Directorate, with the collaboration of the GNR of Albufeira, located, today, in the Cerro de Águia area, in Albufeira, the body of a man who had been missing since May 28," read the official statement issued by Portuguese police read.

"After several investigations and investigating the presumed route taken in the early hours of the aforementioned day, since the last sighting, the body was located on a vacant and very uneven terrain. After the competent judicial inspection has been carried out, the body will be removed to the area's Legal Medicine Office for an autopsy to be performed," the statement on their official website added further.

The UK foreign office has also offered its support to the family. "We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson for the foreign office told Glasgow Times.

Who was Greg Monks?

Greg Monks was a 38-year-old man from Cambuslang, Scotland. Monks was on a trip to Portugal with friends for his bachelor party when he went missing.

The Monks family confirmed the 38-year-old's death after police found his body on Wednesday with aid from his sisters and girlfriend who flew down from Glasgow.