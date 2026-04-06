Who was Majid Khademi? Iran's IRGC intelligence chief ‘martyred’ in US strikes

Major General Majid Khademi, a senior intelligence official of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in an US airstrike, the force said on Monday. File photo of Major General Majid Khademi, chief of Iran Guards intelligence unit, who was killed in US-Israel strikes on Monday. (X/@velstrad24)

Khademi, who headed the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation and also served within its Intelligence Organisation, died in what the Guards described as a targeted American strike at dawn.

The IRGC confirmed his death, alleging the attack was carried out by what it called the “American-Zionist enemy.” He was “martyred,” they said in a statement carried by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The statement was also shared on the Guards’ official Telegram channel. “Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack… at dawn today,” the IRGC said.

Who was Majid Khademi? Majid Khademi was a brigadier general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He held doctorates in national security and strategic defence sciences.

After the IRGC’s Intelligence Organisation was formed, Khademi was reported to be a possible successor to its then head, Hossein Taeb. He remained associated with the unit until at least 2014.

In May 2018, he was appointed head of the Information Protection Organisation of Iran’s Ministry of Defence. He replaced Asghar Mirjafari and served in that role until 2022.

He was appointed head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation in 2022.

In June 2025, Khademi became head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organisation, succeeding Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes during the Twelve-Day War.

From 2022 and 2025, he led both the Intelligence Protection Organisation and the Intelligence Organisation of the IRGC.

US-Israel’s war on Iran updates The US and Israel’s unprovoked war on Iran has entered its second month. Several top Iranian officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and security chief Ali Larijaniwere killed in the strikes. In response, Iran has targeted US bases in the Gulf region and moved to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 34 people, including six children, were killed on Monday in fresh US-Israeli strikes on Iran. They targeted sites including a university and residential areas, after US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face further action. The Fars News Agency reported that 23 people were killed in an airstrike in Baharestan County in Tehran province. The dead included four girls and two boys under the age of 10.