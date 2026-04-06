Iran loses another leader: IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strikes

As the war in the Middle East continues to rage on for over a month now, Iran Guards' intelligence chief has reportedly been killed in US-Israeli strikes. File photo of Major General Majid Khademi, chief of Iran Guards intelligence unit, who was killed in US-Israel strikes on Monday. (X/@velstrad24)

"Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," said the Guards in a post on their Telegram channel, AFP reported. Follow live updates on Iran-US war

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Israel also confirmed Khademi's assassination as defence minister Israel Katz made a chilling warning against top Iran leaders.

"The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists," Katz was quoted as saying by AP. "Iran's leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one."

Katz added that Israel had "severely damaged" Iran's steel and petrochemical industries as well.

"We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel," he said.Khademi is the latest in the top Iran officials to have been targeted by US-Israel in the ongoing war in the region that started on February 28 with coordinated strikes on Iran.

Who was Major General Majid Khademi? Khademi took over for Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who Israel killed in the 12-day war in June 2025. He spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles while rising through Iran’s security apparatus, acoording to Reuters.

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Before his appointment as the spy chief, Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and held senior roles in Iran’s defence ministry.

The Guard’s intelligence organisation wields vast powers within Iran and answers only to the country’s supreme leader. It often has been linked to the detention of Western nationals or those with ties abroad. It has also been accused of carrying out extraterritorial killings and attacks targeting opponents of the country’s theocracy.

Top Iran leaders killed in US-Israel strikes Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in one of the first US-Israel strikes. Later, Iran's top security official Ali Larijani was also assassinated in airstrikes when he was visiting his daughter in suburb Tehran on March 17.

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Other top officials assassinated in the ongoing war include Khamenei's top security adviser, Ali Shamkhani, IRGC Cmdr. Mohammad Pakpour, chief of Staff of the armed forces Abdolrahim Mousavi, and defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.