Missing US airman had to prove identity to American forces before rescue from Iran after F-15 crash

A United States Air Force personnel, stranded in hostile Iranian territory for over a day after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down, was rescued in a “high-risk operation.” Reportedly, the airman had to confirm his identity to US forces before being rescued from Iran. Missing US airman rescued in Iran after F-15E crash

The officer identified by Donald Trump as a colonel reportedly hid in a crevice on a hilltop after spraining his ankle. Despite the difficult terrain and language barriers, he managed to establish contact with US forces and successfully authenticate his identity, Reuters reported.

The mission, carried out under the darkness, involved US special operations forces entering rugged terrain south of Tehran to rescue a stranded American weapons specialist.

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What began as a precise and well-coordinated operation quickly escalated into a tense standoff when two MC-130 aircraft used for operation developed mechanical issues and were unable to take off.

100 commandos on the ground With roughly 100 commandos on the ground and no immediate way out, the situation became precarious. Commanders were forced to make a risky call — dispatching additional aircraft into Iranian territory to evacuate personnel in phases.

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"If there was a 'holy shit' moment, that was it," said a US official involved in the operation, speaking anonymously.

The rescue team was successfully evacuated in stages. Before leaving, US forces destroyed the disabled aircraft and additional helicopters to prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands.

The rescue centred around a US weapons specialist who had ejected from an F-15E fighter jet after it was struck over Iran’s Isfahan province. While one crew member had already been rescued earlier, the second airman remained stranded.

To support the rescue operation, US agencies carried out deception tactics aimed at misleading Iranian authorities about the airman’s location. At the same time, military planners jammed communications and targeted nearby roads to restrict movement in the area.

Eventually, smaller turboprop aircraft capable of landing on short airstrips were used to extract both the stranded airman and the rescue teams.

Throughout the operation, there was an unusual lack of public communication from Washington. The White House, Pentagon, and US Central Command maintained silence, fuelling speculation.

Trump hails operation Once the mission concluded, Trump publicly hailed the operation.

"Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History," he said, adding that the injured airman "will be just fine."

The rescue took place amid an intensifying conflict between the US and Iran, now in its fifth week. The situation remains volatile.

Earlier efforts to locate the downed airman faced resistance. Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search were reportedly hit by Iranian fire but managed to escape. In another incident, an A-10 aircraft was struck over Kuwait, forcing its pilot to eject.

So far, 13 US service members have been killed in the conflict, with over 300 wounded. Despite these losses, no American troops have been captured.

Following the operation, Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran, threatening consequences if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial route for global oil supplies.

(With inputs from Reuters)