Who was Seth Scott Hatfield? Montreal shooting suspect was a 25-year-old 'incel' follower; shocking manifesto surfaces

Seth Scott Hatfield, a 25-year-old follower of 'incel culture,' was identified as the deceased suspect in the shooting in Montreal, Canada, on Monday afternoon. Hatfield was identified as the suspect by the coroner of Quebec on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Montreal police work the scene of a shooting the day before, in Montreal on Tuesday, June 23. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadia)

He was "neutralized" by the responding police officers after he fatally struck a police officer and a civilian in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. The Quebec coroner said that Seth Scott Hatfield was a resident of Alberta province.

This story is being updated.