WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed news that US President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad.(AP)
world news

WHO welcomes US donation of more Covid-19 vaccine doses

"I welcome @POTUS & 's commitment to donate 80M #COVID19 vaccine doses to countries in need," WHO director tweeted.
Reuters | , Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that US President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use.

"I welcome @POTUS & 's commitment to donate 80M #COVID19 vaccine doses to countries in need. Your commitment to global health is deeply appreciated! #COVAX partners stand ready to support equitable distribution. Solidarity is the only way to save lives & livelihoods everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, referring to the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine distribution platform.


