Trump jokes he could move to Israel and become their prime minister if Americans get ‘tired of him’
Trump joked about moving to Israel as prime minister, claimed 99% approval there and defended his leadership during the US midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump has suggested that he could move to Israel and become its prime minister if Americans ever turn against him. During an Election Day interview with Fox News on Tuesday, November 3, Trump claimed that he had a 99% approval rating in Israel and joked about starting a new political career there.
"In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the U.S., I'll move to Israel, become prime minister," Trump said.
The remark came during a wider discussion about his presidency, America's relationship with Israel and his administration's record. Trump also used the appearance to defend his leadership ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, claiming that the US had become stronger and gained greater respect from other countries.
Deep Dive
Track the US midterm elections live here.
Donald Trump claims he has 99% approval in Israel
Trump repeated his claim that he enjoys 99% support in Israel and said he had the "highest approval rating of anybody in history". However, he did not share any survey or polling data to support the figure.
His comments also came as he praised Israel's role as a US partner and discussed his administration's actions against Iran. Trump linked his popularity in the country to his efforts against Tehran.
The president has made a similar remark before. In May 2026, he also joked about moving to Israel and becoming its prime minister while claiming to have 99% support there.
The latest comment was made while Trump was discussing the possibility of ending US financial assistance to Israel.
Also Read: US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump
What did Donald Trump say about ending $4 billion in aid to Israel?
During the Fox News appearance, Trump announced that the US would stop providing around $4 billion in annual aid to Israel after the end of 2026. He said the country no longer needed the money and claimed that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed the move for some time.
Trump also suggested that the US would continue selling weapons to Israel and helping the country if needed.
The announcement is significant because Washington has been a major military supporter of Israel. However, the existing US-Israel aid agreement runs through September 2028, and any change to the funding arrangement would require congressional approval, according to Reuters.
Also Read: ‘Hit it very nicely’: Trump says US struck Iran after reports of attack on Qeshm Island
What is Donald Trump's approval rating in the US?
Despite Trump's positive assessment of his presidency, opinion polls show that many Americans are unhappy with his performance.
According to CNN's Poll of Polls, Trump's overall approval rating stood at 34%, while 64% disapproved of his performance as of October 27.
An October CNN survey also found that 73% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy.
The cost of living, inflation and fuel prices have been major concerns for American voters ahead of the midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More