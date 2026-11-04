Trump jokes he could move to Israel and become their prime minister if Americans get ‘tired of him’

The remark came during a wider discussion about his presidency, America's relationship with Israel and his administration's record. Trump also used the appearance to defend his leadership ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, claiming that the US had become stronger and gained greater respect from other countries.

"In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the U.S., I'll move to Israel, become prime minister," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he could move to Israel and become its prime minister if Americans ever turn against him. During an Election Day interview with Fox News on Tuesday, November 3, Trump claimed that he had a 99% approval rating in Israel and joked about starting a new political career there.

Did Trump announce an end to US aid to Israel?

Did Trump announce an end to US aid to Israel?

Is there polling to support Trump's claim of 99% approval in Israel?

Is there polling to support Trump's claim of 99% approval in Israel?

What did Donald Trump say about moving to Israel and becoming prime minister?

What did Donald Trump say about moving to Israel and becoming prime minister?

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Donald Trump claims he has 99% approval in Israel Trump repeated his claim that he enjoys 99% support in Israel and said he had the "highest approval rating of anybody in history". However, he did not share any survey or polling data to support the figure.

His comments also came as he praised Israel's role as a US partner and discussed his administration's actions against Iran. Trump linked his popularity in the country to his efforts against Tehran.

The president has made a similar remark before. In May 2026, he also joked about moving to Israel and becoming its prime minister while claiming to have 99% support there.

The latest comment was made while Trump was discussing the possibility of ending US financial assistance to Israel.

Also Read: US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

What did Donald Trump say about ending $4 billion in aid to Israel? During the Fox News appearance, Trump announced that the US would stop providing around $4 billion in annual aid to Israel after the end of 2026. He said the country no longer needed the money and claimed that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed the move for some time.

Trump also suggested that the US would continue selling weapons to Israel and helping the country if needed.

The announcement is significant because Washington has been a major military supporter of Israel. However, the existing US-Israel aid agreement runs through September 2028, and any change to the funding arrangement would require congressional approval, according to Reuters.

Also Read: ‘Hit it very nicely’: Trump says US struck Iran after reports of attack on Qeshm Island

What is Donald Trump's approval rating in the US? Despite Trump's positive assessment of his presidency, opinion polls show that many Americans are unhappy with his performance.

According to CNN's Poll of Polls, Trump's overall approval rating stood at 34%, while 64% disapproved of his performance as of October 27.

An October CNN survey also found that 73% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy.

The cost of living, inflation and fuel prices have been major concerns for American voters ahead of the midterm elections.