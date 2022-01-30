WHO’s push for 70% vaccination, equitable use of strategies on 2 years of Covid-19 pandemic

Director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that the world can end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic this year if every nation could vaccinate 70% of their populations against the disease, particularly the at-risk populations. He also called for the strategies and the tools available to be used in a “comprehensive and equitable” way.

The remarks from the UN health body’s chief came on Sunday, a day on which the WHO declared the Covid-19 pandemic a public health emergency of international concern two years ago in 2020.

“#OnThisDay 2 years ago I declared the #COVID19 outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern to alert the world to this threat. @WHO had been sharing advice with countries to help them respond since early Jan 2020 & we haven't stopped since,” Ghebreyesus wrote in a tweet.

He also reiterated his previous remarks where he said that countries must strive towards vaccinating 70% of their populations to end the pandemic as a global health emergency.

Earlier on January 24, during his opening remarks at the 150th session of the WHO’s executive board meeting, he said that the world would be living with Covid for the “foreseeable future”. He also said that in two years the world has seen nearly 350 million cases and 5.5 million deaths, numbers which he called an “underestimate”.

He said that the WHO has been providing strategies, tools, technical and operational support to countries during the pandemic. “If countries use all of these strategies and tools in a comprehensive way, we can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year - we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency, and we can do it this year,” he said.

Further, he also noted that countries must aim for “reducing mortality through strong clinical management, beginning with primary health care, and equitable access to diagnostics, oxygen and antivirals at the point of care.”

While vaccines alone were not a “golden ticket” out of the pandemic, there is no other path out if the target of 70% vaccinations in every country was achieved, he further said.