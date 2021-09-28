Why are 30,000 posts for minorities lying vacant?: Pak SC slams Imran Khan

The Pakistan Supreme court questioned the Imran Khan government regarding vacancies in posts allotted for minorities. Pakistan chief justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday while hearing a case on the attack on Rahim Yar Khan's Bhong temple enquired about the job quota for the minorities, news agency ANI reported citing news agency Samaa TV.

“Nearly 30,000 jobs allocated for minorities are vacant. Why?,” chief justice Ahmed questioned the government. Shoaib Suddle, the chairman of the Minority Commission, told the court that Pakistan has a 5% job quota for minorities. He said that the government did not specify which minority group should be hired.

“It doesn't specify whether Hindus, Sikhs, or Christians should be hired,” Suddle told the court. The chief justice then summoned a report from the government on jobs for minorities. He also told the federal government and chief secretaries to cooperate with the commission.

The court also said that the Bhong temple has been renovated. The Ganesh temple in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan district was vandalised by several hundred miscreants who were carrying sticks, stones and bricks.

Pakistan chief justice Gulzar Ahmed criticised the police and said that their inaction brought shame to the nation while listening to the case earlier this month. The miscreants claimed that they were protesting against the release of an eight-year-old child belonging to the Hindu community who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

At least 85 suspects are on trial and were booked by the Pakistan police under anti-terrorism charges and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for vandalising the temple.

The recent years saw a surge of attacks on minorities and minority places of worship in Pakistan. In December 2020, over a hundred miscreants led by local Muslim clerics had destroyed and set on fire a temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

