IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer

The major countries are witnessing a decline in the number of cases. The WHO has welcomed this development, but warned against complacency.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST

After being ravaged by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for over a year, the world is now witnessing a fall in the number of cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed this development, calling it encouraging news.

"For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Monday.

"There are still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, but at the global level, this is encouraging news," he added.

The WHO chief also warned against showing complacency, saying "we have been here before."

Leading the drop in cases is United States, the worst affected country. According to Johns Hopkins University, 110,679 new cases of the disease were recorded in the US on Wednesday, down from 215,805 three weeks ago.

Europe's new cases have declined from about 250,00 to 180,000 a day, according to reports from various health ministries as quoted by other publications. The UK, which is under lockdown, saw its daily tally plummet to 23,355 from nearly 60,000 on January 9.

So what is the reason for this drop in number of cases? Many say that the pro-active approach adopted by various governments in vaccinating their populations has led to this day. But experts say vaccination alone can't be credited for this.

Dr Ali Mokdad, a professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said inoculation programmes can't alone be responsible for this positive milestone. He said that there is a combination of vaccines, the development of antibodies and weather which is leading the decline.

In the US, more people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the current vaccines, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

The US has been administering shots at a faster daily rate than any country in the world, giving about 1.34 million doses a day. Still, only 7.8 per cent of Americans have gotten one or more doses, and 1.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 26.3 million people have tested positive for the disease, and 443,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the UK, more than 10 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the government. A further 498,962 have had a second dose.

The UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday that the country has passed the peak of its latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February.

India too has been witnessing a decline in the number of cases. On Thursday, 12,899 new cases were recorded. There are 155,025 active cases, which accounts for 1.49 per cent of the total caseload.

India started the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16. So far, 44,49,552 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the world's largest immunisation drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news coronavirus vaccine who
app
Close
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
world news

Gulf nations impose more restrictions to fight virus spread

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The countries announced limits on public gatherings overnight and Kuwait plans to bar foreigners from entering for two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
world news

Australian PM Morrison says had 'constructive' meeting with Google chief Pichai

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The tech giant has threatened to remove its search engine over Australian govt's plans to make digital platforms pay for news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups ask Canada PM to condemn farmer protest violence on Jan 26

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
An executive in the PMO acknowledged receipt of the letter and said, “Please be assured that your comments have been carefully reviewed.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The major countries are witnessing a decline in the number of cases. The WHO has welcomed this development, but warned against complacency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

US, Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The first call between the leaders since Biden's inauguration comes amid heightened tension between Australia and China and just days after Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
world news

Canada designates Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Pakistan-based, Kashmir-focused group was among 13 added to the list, including several neo-Nazi outfits like Proud Boys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana on Wednesday. (Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana on Wednesday. (Reuters)
world news

US wants India to resolve farm protest through dialogue

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:15 AM IST
This was the Biden administration’s first response to a major Indian crisis. And although gently proposed, it marked a definitive departure from the hands-off “internal matter” approach favoured by the Trump administration to previous flashpoints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors are increasingly demanding more transparency to help them evaluate companies’ strategies for dealing with threats from climate change on business areas such as supply chains and hard assets.(AP (Representative Image))
Investors are increasingly demanding more transparency to help them evaluate companies’ strategies for dealing with threats from climate change on business areas such as supply chains and hard assets.(AP (Representative Image))
world news

UK’s major companies falling short on climate risk disclosure: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Just 40% of FTSE 250 companies clearly referred to climate change when discussing key risks and uncertainties in their most recent annual reports as of June 2020 said the group, which is headquartered in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online New Year news conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online New Year news conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:52 AM IST
After his first phone talks with Biden since the U.S. president's Jan. 20 inauguration, President Moon Jae-in tweeted that “I just had a great conversation with President @JoeBiden @POTUS” and that he welcomed “America's return” in the midst of global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and economic polarization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
As long as people have been administered two doses of their country’s respective vaccine and can produce documentary evidence to prove that they have been inoculated, they are allowed to travel.(AP)
world news

Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The tourism industry- whose basic requirement is the movement of people from one place to another- has also been badly hit due to lockdown restrictions, cancellation of flights for domestic and international travel, closure of resorts and other tourist attractions etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In trying to win support from both sides, Macron’s making himself vulnerable -- the results of the vaccination campaign will be a key barometer of voter sentiment, as well as the outcome of regional elections scheduled for June.(REUTERS)
In trying to win support from both sides, Macron’s making himself vulnerable -- the results of the vaccination campaign will be a key barometer of voter sentiment, as well as the outcome of regional elections scheduled for June.(REUTERS)
world news

Marine Le Pen staging comeback against Macron in French election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The National Rally party chief is neck-and-neck with Macron for the first round of the 2022 ballot with up to 26.5%, and would lose by 12 percentage points in the second round, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by L’Obs and Franceinfo published on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news

Britain to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of 4 and 12 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff wearing a protective suit stands near an ambulance, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters file photo)
A medical staff wearing a protective suit stands near an ambulance, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Health workers start anti-coup protests in coronavirus-hit Myanmar

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The army takeover that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in November's elections could not have come at a worse time for a country battling a steady rise in Covid-19 cases with a dangerously inadequate health system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws. (ANI Photo)
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws. (ANI Photo)
world news

UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
While the list of signatories for the e-petition also reflects a signature of Boris Johnson, in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party member of Parliament, Downing Street on Wednesday categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit.(AFP File Photo )
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit.(AFP File Photo )
world news

USS Nimitz to be back in Indo-Pacific, holds a message for China on Taiwan

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:39 AM IST
China watchers in New Delhi said the Biden administration’s decision indicates that the US could increase its presence around the South China Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP