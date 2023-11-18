Why did Disney, Apple pause ads on X? Elon Musk's antisemitic remarks spark global outcry

Elon Musk landed in hot water once again due to his controversial social media posts, leading to media giants like Disney and Lionsgate, as well as Apple to pause advertisements from X (formerly Twitter). Musk was called out for his antisemitic reaction on a social media post as the Israel-Hamas war continues to make headlines. Elon Musk sparks backlash once again, this time for his antisemitic comments regarding Israel-Hamas war.(REUTERS)

After Apple decided to pause ads on X, media companies like Disney, Warner Brothers, Lionsgate, Comcast, and Paramount Global followed its lead, putting their advertisements on the microblogging platform on hold.

The controversy broke out over unmoderated antisemitic content on X, which is owned by Elon Musk. One particular comment by the billionaire himself became the tipping point of the backlash, leading to ad contracts being paused on X.

What did Elon Musk say about the Israel-Hamas war?

Billionaire Elon Musk has often been called out by social media users for engaging with antisemitic and racist posts on X. He recently agreed to an "anti-Jewish" post on the social media platform, sparking a row.

An X user posted that the Jewish community holds a "diabolical hatred" for White people, to which Musk said, "You have said the actual truth".

The White House condemned the remarks by the Tesla CEO, saying that his comments in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war are an "unacceptable" act which endangers the Jewish community.

Media companies pause ads on X

After Disney and Apple announced that they would be pausing their ads on X till the time the issue is resolved, other media giants jumped on the bandwagon, taking a public stand against antisemitism. Here is a list of companies that have paused, or terminated their ads on the social media platform.

Disney

Apple

European Commission

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

Paramount Global

IBM

Oracle Corp.

Xfinity (Comcast)

Bravo television network (Comcast)

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc

Elon Musk acknowledged the backlash, replying to a comment on X, "As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension."