The art world is in a frenzy as King Charles implements a new rule at Buckingham Palace, turning down the heating and causing concerns about the preservation of the monarch's priceless paintings. In his commitment to environmentalism and cost-cutting measures, the King has set the thermostats to a chilly 19°C, two degrees below the recommended temperature for artwork. Buckingham Palace houses a number of art pieces that artists believe are under threat of being spoiled. (olls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Among the treasured paintings housed in Buckingham Palace is Rembrandt's renowned masterpiece, "The Shipbuilder and his Wife," a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth. Curators warn that maintaining paintings at temperatures outside the optimal range of 21-24°C can lead to potential damage, according to Daily Mail diarist Ephraim Hardcastle.

The absence of a Surveyor of the King's Pictures, a position abolished in 2020, has raised eyebrows, as experts question the lack of knowledge about preserving artwork. The concern arises from the understanding that fluctuating temperatures can be detrimental to the long-term condition of paintings.

The recently published Sovereign Grant accounts highlight King Charles' sustainability efforts, which include reducing room temperatures to 19°C during winter and raising awareness among staff to turn down vacant room temperatures to 16°C to minimize heat loss.

Before ascending the throne, King Charles was vocal about his commitment to environmental causes and combating climate change. His dedication to sustainability is evident in personal choices such as recycling bathwater and using sustainable fuel in his Aston Martin.

However, alongside his environmental initiatives, the monarch's royal expenditure has increased for the second consecutive year, as indicated in the Sovereign Grant accounts. Net expenditure rose by £51.4m, reaching £107.5m for 2022-23, attributed to inflation, ongoing maintenance costs, and updates to the plumbing, wiring, and heating systems at Buckingham Palace.

While the Sovereign Grant remained at £86.3m during the same period, core funds of £51.8m support the King's official duties and household. Payroll costs witnessed a significant increase, rising by £3.4m to £27.1m, with staff receiving a pay rise of approximately five to six percent.

Additionally, the accounts revealed that the royal household has yet to meet its diversity target, falling short of drawing 10 percent of its workforce from ethnic minorities. Despite efforts, the figure for 2023 remained at 9.7 percent, the same as the previous year.

In a move to optimize resource allocation, the King has ordered the emptying of unused royal residences, including Frogmore Cottage, formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their belongings have been shipped to the United States, signaling that they no longer have a UK home.

While a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the move, speculations about the next tenant remain unconfirmed. Reports suggest a potential rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew, as the Duke of York refuses to comply with his older brother's orders to vacate the Royal Lodge residence.

As the nation experiences "a year of grief, change, and celebration," with the passing of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' accession, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, reflects on the significant events that have unfolded in the past year. The preparations for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila in the spring have been underway, marking a new chapter for the monarchy.

(Source: Daily Record)