Why US flags will fly at half-mast during Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan 20

President-elect Donald Trump expressed unhappiness on Friday that all US flags will be flying half-mast during his inauguration on January 20. Former and current US Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail walked with the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former US President Jimmy Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, on Saturday.(AFP)

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The Republican sounded conspiratorial as he blamed the Democrats for the situation and accused US President Joe Biden's party of being delighted about the downbeat optics.

“The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess!” Trump wrote.

He also suggested the possibility of flags being ordered back up for his inauguration, saying the half-mast “may” happen and “let’s see how it plays out”.

US press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ended speculation by saying the White House is not considering reversing the decision, news agency AP reported.

To honour late POTUS Jimmy Carter

Biden had ordered all US flags to be lowered on federal buildings and grounds in honour of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec 29. Flying the country's flags at half-mast for 30 days is a customary practice in the US.

A state funeral will be held for the longest-lived late president on January 9. Biden had urged Americans to visit their places of worship to “pay homage” to the late US leader.

‘I’ll be there’, says Trump

Trump, a frequent critic of Carter, chose to attend the six-day funeral service and praised the late president after his demise.

“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” Trump wrote of Carter. “He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect,” Trump had said.

