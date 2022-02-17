Wider ramifications of developments in Afghanistan to Central Asia: India at UN

India on Wednesday warned about the developments in Afghanistan having wider ramifications in the Central Asia region. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, drew the UN Security Council's attention towards the threat of possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"The developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory," Tirumurti said.

The Indian envoy was participating in a UNSC debate on "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization". CSTO, which consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its establishment.

Tirumurti stressed that the international community need to take cognizance of the concerns which Central Asian countries have on developments in Afghanistan.

"Regional and sub-regional organizations, have time and again shown how important their role is in the maintenance of international peace and security. They have an important role in the settlement of disputes, especially in conflict situations," said Tirumurti.

"We, therefore, support active engagement between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, and in line with the Charter of the UN," he added.

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically in the past few months due to a combination of international sanctions, freezing of Afghan assets and suspension of foreign aid after the Sunni Pashtun group took control of Kabul in mid-August. The Taliban, which is looking for recognition from the international community, has repeatedly urged the US to unfreeze Afghan assets citing economic crisis.

In August, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2593 demanding that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 13 in favour and with two abstentions- Russia and China.