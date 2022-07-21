Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists
- The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
There are thought to be 40 percent more tigers in the wild since 2015, but with between only 3,726 and 5,578 on the prowl worldwide, they remain an endangered species, conservationists said Thursday.
The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme "are succeeding" and showed "recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue".
-
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
Monkeypox experts were discussing Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound. A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus was being held to examine the worsening situation, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO confirmed the meeting, held in private, was under way.
-
Liz Truss likely to be new UK PM, not Rishi Sunak: Report
Liz Truss has undergone a political reinvention to become the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and UK Prime Minister. She's gone from yelling slogans as a child against Margaret Thatcher's 1980s Conservative government and leading Oxford University's Liberal Democrat society to become the darling of the Tory Party right. On Thursday, she told BBC radio that she'd got it wrong on Brexit.
-
Blinken praises India for providing medicines to US during Covid-19 outbreak
US State Secretary Antony Blinken during the ministerial forum on resilient supply chain appreciated India's steadfastness in supporting the country by providing medicines at a time when the US was hit badly by the Covid-19 outbreak, said sources. "Back in 2020 when Covid-19 was hitting Americans the hardest, India provided medicines and bio-supplies to the United States," Blinken said at the Supply Chain Ministerial Forum while praising India.
-
After Joe Biden's ‘I have cancer’ remark creates buzz, White House says this…
In the 23-second video, Joe Biden spoke about his mother driving him and his siblings rather than making them walk as children, and putting on windshield wipers “to get literally the oil slick off the window”. “That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” the US president added.
-
Italy PM Mario Draghi resigns amid political crisis
Mario Draghi resigned as Italy's prime minister, throwing the country into turmoil and putting it on course for snap elections as soon as early October. The former European Central Bank chief delivered his decision to President Sergio Mattarella Thursday morning. Mattarella, who accepted the resignation, will meet Thursday afternoon with the speakers of both houses of parliament to agree on the next steps, which will likely include an emergency vote after the summer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics