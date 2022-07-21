Home / World News / Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists
world news

Wild tigers estimate up 40% since 2015: Conservationists

  • The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Tiger continue to remain endangered species, conservationists said Thursday. (AP FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Tiger continue to remain endangered species, conservationists said Thursday. (AP FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 06:25 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

There are thought to be 40 percent more tigers in the wild since 2015, but with between only 3,726 and 5,578 on the prowl worldwide, they remain an endangered species, conservationists said Thursday.

The jump in numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while projects such as the IUCN Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme "are succeeding" and showed "recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger wildlife conservation society wildlife news wildlife conservation + 2 more
tiger wildlife conservation society wildlife news wildlife conservation + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries.

    WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox

    Monkeypox experts were discussing Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound. A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus was being held to examine the worsening situation, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO confirmed the meeting, held in private, was under way.

  • Liz Truss.

    Liz Truss likely to be new UK PM, not Rishi Sunak: Report

    Liz Truss has undergone a political reinvention to become the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and UK Prime Minister. She's gone from yelling slogans as a child against Margaret Thatcher's 1980s Conservative government and leading Oxford University's Liberal Democrat society to become the darling of the Tory Party right. On Thursday, she told BBC radio that she'd got it wrong on Brexit.

  • US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

    Blinken praises India for providing medicines to US during Covid-19 outbreak

    US State Secretary Antony Blinken during the ministerial forum on resilient supply chain appreciated India's steadfastness in supporting the country by providing medicines at a time when the US was hit badly by the Covid-19 outbreak, said sources. "Back in 2020 when Covid-19 was hitting Americans the hardest, India provided medicines and bio-supplies to the United States," Blinken said at the Supply Chain Ministerial Forum while praising India.

  • US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and clean energy at Brayton Point Power Station on July 20, 2022 in Somerset, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images/AFP)

    After Joe Biden's ‘I have cancer’ remark creates buzz, White House says this…

    In the 23-second video, Joe Biden spoke about his mother driving him and his siblings rather than making them walk as children, and putting on windshield wipers “to get literally the oil slick off the window”. “That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” the US president added.

  • Mario Draghi.

    Italy PM Mario Draghi resigns amid political crisis

    Mario Draghi resigned as Italy's prime minister, throwing the country into turmoil and putting it on course for snap elections as soon as early October. The former European Central Bank chief delivered his decision to President Sergio Mattarella Thursday morning. Mattarella, who accepted the resignation, will meet Thursday afternoon with the speakers of both houses of parliament to agree on the next steps, which will likely include an emergency vote after the summer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out