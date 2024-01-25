‘Wild’ twist at Nawaz Sharif rally as supporters bring lion, tiger. Watch video

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday brought a lion and a tiger during a rally led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. Visuals shared on social media showed PML-N supporters taking selfies with the lion and tiger locked in iron cages. (X)

As per local media reports, the animals representing the party's symbol were brought to the camps set up in the National Assembly (NA)-130 constituency to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Visuals shared on social media showed PML-N supporters taking selfies with the lion and tiger locked in iron cages. The wild animals have been brought to multiple PML-N public gatherings in the past, according to ANI.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif took notice of bringing a lion to the rally on Mohini Road and directed to send the animal back immediately.

"Nawaz Sharif has instructed that no real lion or any other animal should be brought to any rally in Pakistan," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in his Wednesday rally, Nawaz Sharif asserted that Pakistan has been in a crisis following his ouster from the prime minister's office.

He also questioned the rationale behind imprisoning a prime minister who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear state, according to ARY News.

He alleged that five judges removed him from office for not accepting a salary from his son, leading to subsequent economic challenges in the country.

Further, the former prime minister pledged to bring about positive change in Nankana Sahib, outlining plans to transform the city into a model with the establishment of a boy's degree college and a state-of-the-art cricket stadium.

Earlier on Monday, Nawaz Sharif said that was not an easy task to bring Pakistan's economy back on track.

Sharif, a three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister who in October last year returned from a self-imposed exile in London to lead his PML-N party in the general elections, is seeking a fourth term in the February 8 elections.