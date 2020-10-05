e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Wildfires raze dozens of homes in New Zealand

Wildfires raze dozens of homes in New Zealand

The blaze began in a mountain forest early Sunday morning and, fanned by strong winds, swept through the village of Lake Ohau, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 06:42 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Wellington
Wildfires are relatively common on the South Island at this time of the year but the scale and intensity of the Ohau fire have been unusual.
Wildfires are relatively common on the South Island at this time of the year but the scale and intensity of the Ohau fire have been unusual.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

Wildfires have destroyed dozens of homes in New Zealand, authorities announced Monday, saying it was a miracle no one was hurt when “a wall of orange” descended on a remote South Island village.

The blaze began in a mountain forest early Sunday morning and, fanned by strong winds, swept through the village of Lake Ohau, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

“The high winds meant the fire could not yet be contained and the situation may change rapidly with any shift in the wind,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

It said up to 50 structures were destroyed and conditions remained “challenging” on Monday, with 11 helicopters and nine fire crews attempting to contain the flames.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said the tiny Lake Ohau community had been devastated.

“Of the 60 or 70 houses, we believe that the majority have gone,” he told Radio New Zealand.

“The reality is that it’s a minor miracle no one has been harmed. If it had been anther 15-20 minutes it would have been a very different story.”

Kircher described how residents awoke to find an inferno bearing down on them.

“I talked to a gentleman who got up to his dog (barking) in the early hours, opened his door and there was this wall of orange,” he said.

“He was the one that set off the town fire alarm and helped to wake people... there’s certainly some scary tales about how close it came to being an absolute disaster with fatalities.”

Wildfires are relatively common on the South Island at this time of the year but the scale and intensity of the Ohau fire have been unusual.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Third India-US 2+2 talks likely on October 26-27, pact on geo
Third India-US 2+2 talks likely on October 26-27, pact on geo
Bihar elections: Congress set to finalise first list of candidates today
Bihar elections: Congress set to finalise first list of candidates today
Congress-ruled states may pass legislation to override farm laws
Congress-ruled states may pass legislation to override farm laws
Several crops sell below MSPs amid legislation debate
Several crops sell below MSPs amid legislation debate
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
25-year-old woman gang-raped, brutally assaulted by 4 in Gurugram
25-year-old woman gang-raped, brutally assaulted by 4 in Gurugram
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In