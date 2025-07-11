‘Will continue to defend our businesses’: Canada PM after Donald Trump slaps 35% tariff

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday reacted to US President Donald Trump slapping 35% tariffs on goods from Canada, saying that his government will continue to ‘defend our businesses’. Canada will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting August 1, President Donald Trump said on July 9 in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.(AFP)

Taking to social media platform X, Carney said that Canada has made vital progress to stop Fentanyl in North America and remains committed to working with the US to save lives and communities in both countries.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1. Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries,” Carney said in his X post.

Mark Carney further said that the Canadian federal and provincial governments were making significant progress in building the country's economy.

“We are building Canada strong. The federal government, provinces and territories are making significant progress in building one Canadian economy. We are poised to build a series of major new projects in the national interest. We are strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world,” Carney added.

Donald Trump slapped 35 percent tariffs on Mark Carney's Canada

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that a 35 percent tariff will be imposed on goods imported from Canada starting August 1.

The decision was conveyed in a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, marking the latest in a series of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday.

Trump said Canada’s trade policies and the flow of fentanyl are among several serious issues hurting the US, including an unsustainable trade deficit. Earlier this week, Trump extended the tariff deadline for several trading partners from July 9 to August 1 to allow more time for negotiations.