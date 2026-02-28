'Will make you regret': Iran in first reaction to US-Israel strikes

Iran on Saturday warned it would respond firmly after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on its territory earlier in the day. In its first reaction to the attack, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said the country is “ready to defend itself” and will ensure those responsible face consequences. Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran. (Reuters)

The ministry described the action as unlawful and accused Washington and Tel Aviv of violating international norms. It said the assault breached the United Nations Charter and undermined global stability.

“The renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitutes a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter,” the statement read.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this aggression a clear breach of international peace and security and emphasises that it reserves its legitimate right to respond decisively,” the statement further read.

Tehran also stated that it had shown patience in recent months to avoid further tensions in the region.

“The Iranian nation has always demonstrated patience and restraint to prevent escalation and preserve regional stability.”

Israel-US attack Iran Israel, with the help of the US, launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran, the country’s defence minister announced. The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from Israel's defence ministry.

The development comes at a time of heightened strain between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump “for his historic leadership” as he announced that the two countries launched an operation “to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran” on Saturday.

“For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for ‘Death to Israel', ‘Death to America.’ It has shed our blood, murdered many Americans, and slaughtered its own people,” Netanyahu said.

He echoed the message of Trump, who also warned the Iranian regime and forces, but made a promise of “freedom” to its people.

While the US Department of War called it “Operation Epic Fury”, Netanyahu used the name “Operation Roaring Lion”.