‘Will not call it war’: Trump says about Iran; claims of settling India-Pak war through tariff

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that despite the military operation in Iran, he will not call it a war. He said the US has destroyed Iranian navy and air force and that the country is “dying to make a deal.” Trump also repeated his claims of “settling” eight wars.

US President Donald Trump holds an event to sign an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington(AFP)

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Talking to the reporters, Trump said, “Iran is dying to make a deal... their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, and every ounce of any form of equipment practically is gone.”

Talking about the military capacity of Iran, Trump claimed that their drone factories are about 82% down. He also added that the US has “obliterated” Iran's nuclear capacity.

Trump says settled India-Pakistan war through tariff

US Preisdent also reiterated his earlier claims of ‘settling’ eight wars, stating that in almost every case, “they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee”

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said that in the case of war between India and Pakistan, the minister of Pakistan thanked him for saving “30 to 50 million lives.” “But it could have been more than that. Two nuclear nations were going at it. 11 aeroplanes were shot down... I got it solved... by the use of tariffs,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said that in the case of war between India and Pakistan, the minister of Pakistan thanked him for saving “30 to 50 million lives.” “But it could have been more than that. Two nuclear nations were going at it. 11 aeroplanes were shot down... I got it solved... by the use of tariffs,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said that he used tariffs as a means to resolve the fighting. "I said, I'm going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said that he used tariffs as a means to resolve the fighting. "I said, I'm going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump also pointed towards continuing the naval blockade of Iranian ports even as oil prices hit a wartime high. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump also pointed towards continuing the naval blockade of Iranian ports even as oil prices hit a wartime high. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Their economy is crashing, the blockade is incredible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Their economy is a disaster. So we’ll see how long they hold out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Their economy is crashing, the blockade is incredible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Their economy is a disaster. So we’ll see how long they hold out.” {{/usCountry}}

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