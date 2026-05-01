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‘Will not call it war’: Trump says about Iran; claims of settling India-Pak war through tariff

Trump said that in case of India Pakistan war he “got it solved” through tariffs.

Published on: May 01, 2026 02:27 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that despite the military operation in Iran, he will not call it a war. He said the US has destroyed Iranian navy and air force and that the country is “dying to make a deal.” Trump also repeated his claims of “settling” eight wars.

US President Donald Trump holds an event to sign an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington(AFP)

Talking to the reporters, Trump said, “Iran is dying to make a deal... their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, and every ounce of any form of equipment practically is gone.”

Talking about the military capacity of Iran, Trump claimed that their drone factories are about 82% down. He also added that the US has “obliterated” Iran's nuclear capacity.

Trump says settled India-Pakistan war through tariff

US Preisdent also reiterated his earlier claims of ‘settling’ eight wars, stating that in almost every case, “they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee”

 
india pakistan iran
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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