Will Rishi Sunak be next UK PM? Odds say yes...

After Liz Truss resigned as the British Prime Minister on Thursday, bringing the curtains down to her stint as the shortest serving premier, names of Tory leaders who can succeed her began to make rounds. This includes Rishi Sunak as well - who had lost to Truss in the election nearly two months before to replace former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Former chancellor, Sunak, is the bookmakers' favourite to take on the top job. Penny Mordaunt, who finished in the third place in the race earlier this summer, is also in the running along with defence secretary Ben Wallace. Both had backed Truss in the election to succeed Johnson.

The fourth name that has grabbed bookmakers' attention is Johnson himself.

Odd checker averages at the time of writing the report:

Rishi Sunak - 13/8 Penny Mordaunt - 9/2 Ben Wallace - 10/1 Boris Johnson - 16/1

On Wednesday, a new poll said that Indian-origin Sunak would defeat Truss if the Tory party elections took place now. Dubbed as “buyer's remorse” among the voting Tory members, the poll revealed that 55 per cent Tory members would now vote for Sunak, while only 25 per cent sticking with Truss.

Truss, who came under fire for her disastrous economic plan, took a complete U-turn after she announced her resignation, only 24 hours after saying she is not a “quitter” and would continue to fight.

Speaking at Downing Street, Truss said she would stay as the British premier until her successor is chosen as Tory leader. Quoting a Tory official, AFP reported that the election to choose the next prime minister is expected by October 28.

The outgoing prime minister said that she took the decision to resign for failing to “deliver the mandate” on which she was elected by the Conservative Party.

The latest political development in the UK has triggered the country's opposition leader Keir Starmer to call for an immediate general election.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election -- now,” he was quoted as saying by AFP

The next general election in Britain is scheduled no later than 2025.

