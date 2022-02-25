Will Russia hold talks with Ukraine? Putin ready to send officials, says Kremlin
In an indication Russia might hold talks with Ukraine, its neighbour which it invaded a day ago, the Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin, who authorised the ‘special military action,’ is ready to send representatives to hold talks with Kyiv.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev,” the Russian embassy in India posted on Twitter, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Minsk is the Capital of Belarus, a key Russia ally which is to the north of Ukraine. According to reports, Moscow has stationed thousands of its troops in Belarus, though it is unclear if the latter's military, too, is involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
However, Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, has said his country's armed forces are not participating in the ongoing offensive.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman's statement came on a day when Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister said it is ready for dialogue if Kyiv ‘lays down its arms.’ Putin, too, in a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, expressed willingness to hold talks, after Xi urged him to resolve issue with Ukraine through negotiations.
Russia is facing severe flak from the United States-led West for invading Ukraine, and has also seen sanctions being slapped against it. However, this has not stopped Moscow from calling off its
