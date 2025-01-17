Will solve problems with Xi Jinping, make world safer, says Donald Trump

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump said that he spoke to China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday and that they would begin solving many problems “together… immediately”. Trump also said that both of them would do everything possible to make the “world more peaceful and safe”. This was the first time that US President-elect Donald Trump has put out a formal social media post since his election offering details of a conversation with Xi Jinping (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

While Trump has said that he has been in touch with Xi, and even invited him for his inauguration, this is the first time he has put out a formal social media post since his election offering details of a conversation with Xi.

On Truth Social, Trump said, “I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

Offering the Chinese version, Xinhua reported that Xi had spoken to Trump. “Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that both he and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attach great importance to interaction with each other and hope China-U.S. ties will have a good start in the new U.S. presidential term.”

The call came minutes before the US Supreme Court upheld the ban on TikTok because of its Chinese ownership, a move that had the support of the entirety of the American political class but one that Trump opposed. It also comes three days before Trump takes office, having promised high across-the-board tariffs against China and sparked concerns about a more intense trade war.

While Xi isn’t coming for the inauguration, he is sending the vice president. On Thursday, Xie Fieng, China’s ambassador to the US, announced on X, “At US invitation, President Xi Jinping’s special representative, Vice President Han Zheng, will attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. China follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in viewing and growing its relationship with the US.”

The Chinese ambassador added that China stood ready to work with the new US government “to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly pursue a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship, and find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other”.

Trump has packed his national security council, state department, and trade offices with individuals who have taken a strong and critical position towards China. But there are also key tech leaders such as Elon Musk, and Wall Street corporate leaders, including key cabinet picks, who have had deep ties with China in the past. While the overall direction of the US-China relationship is expected to be adversarial, observers in Washington and other capitals have been carefully tracking signs and the nature of engagement between the US and China.