Donald Trump says he discussed ‘trade, fentanyl, TikTok’ with Xi Jinping, ‘We will solve many problems together’

Donald Trump has revealed that he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on various issues, including trade, fentanyl and TikTok. In a Truth Social post, the president-elect said the call was a “good one” for both the United States and China. Donald Trump says he discussed ‘trade, fentanyl, TikTok’ with Xi Jinping (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A,” Trump wrote. “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

Tensions between the US and China

Jinping had told outgoing president Joe Biden of China’s willingness to collaborate with Trump’s administration previously during a meeting in Lima, Peru. Trump and Jinping’s phone call comes after China announced the leader would not be attending the US president-elect’s inauguration on January 20. Instead, China has decided to send vice-president Han Zheng as Jinping’s “special representative.” “China follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in viewing and growing its relationship with the United States,” a ministry statement reportedly said. “We stand ready to work with the new U.S. government to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly pursue a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship and find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era.”

Jinping had previously told Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that “China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a smooth transition of the China-US relationship.”

However, Jinping and Trump’s call comes amid rising tensions between the US and China. Trump vowed to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese goods and even labelled China a currency manipulator. Trump has slammed China’s trade practices and accused the country of “stealing” American jobs and intellectual property. The president-elect also signalled a tougher stance on issues like Taiwan.