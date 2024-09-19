William and Kate have come ‘even closer together’ amid cancer treatment, are ‘like a couple of newlyweds again’: report

A report has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are "like a couple of newlyweds again,” having grown closer during her cancer treatment. In a new video, Kate and William were seen sharing several sweet moments as the Princess of Wales revealed that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment. The couple was seen in the video laughing, kissing and enjoying each other’s company. William and Kate have come ‘even closer together’ amid cancer treatment: report (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

‘They're so madly in love’

A source told Heat Magazine that Kate’s health struggles have "strengthened" the bond between her and William, and have "brought them even closer together.” "They're so madly in love. That's why they have given people such an intimate glimpse into their life as a couple and a family,” the source said.

The insider went on to claim that William is "in awe of his wife's bravery" and in turn, she has "fallen more head over heels in love with him than ever."

"The constant hugs, kisses and general chemistry between them is palpable and incredible to witness. They're utterly inseparable. They're truly each other’s heroes,” the source said.

As per reports, the two are planning to spend lots of family time now. The insider said that with Kate having finished treatment, the Prince and Princess of Wales are "not taking a moment for granted.”

In the recently-released video, Kate said, "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." She also said her cancer journey has been "complex, scary and unpredictable."

Kate is believed to have returned to work and held her first meeting at Windsor Castle. In the official Court Circular of engagements, which is undertaken by working royals, an entry on Tuesday, September 17, read, "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."