William and Kate step into Black History Month spotlight, critics ask 'Why now?'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's joint appearance to mark the U.K.'s Black History Month on October 3, 2023, has drawn both praise and criticism. While the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Cardiff, Wales, greeted students and celebrated the Windrush generation, some have questioned the timing and motive of their participation, especially in the wake of multiple race-related scandals and Meghan Markle's 2020 departure.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, south Wales, on October 3, 2023 to learn about the contribution the Windrush generation made to the Welsh community.(AFP)

Afua Hagan, a royal commentator, expressed her mixed feelings about the royal couple's appearance, stating, "It just seems to me, why now? And it’s a bit too late. Does it ring true for me? I’m not sure. Is it good that they’re marking something? Yes, it is."

Of particular concern is the fact that Prince William and Kate did not publicly acknowledge Black History Month during Meghan Markle's time as a working royal, which many consider a missed opportunity. Hagan pointed out that the theme for Black History Month is celebrating black women, yet the couple did not embrace the occasion during Meghan's time in the family. Hagan remarked, "They had a black woman in their family, and they chose not to do that. I think that’s a real shame and a complete missed opportunity."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been vocal about issues related to race, with Prince Harry addressing the "racial undertones of comment pieces and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls" during his and Meghan's relationship became public in 2016. In 2021, the couple revealed an unnamed royal expressed concern about Prince Archie's skin colour before his birth in 2019.

Hagan also questioned the timing of Prince William and Kate's appearance in light of a 2022 scandal involving Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting. Hussey resigned after repeatedly asking a charity founder where she was "really" from during an event at Buckingham Palace. Hagan asked, "Why haven’t you ever marked it before? Is it because at the end of last year, the royal family was engulfed in a race storm?"

Furthermore, as the British royal family faced mounting pressure on issues of slavery and reparations, there were calls for King Charles III, the leader of the royal family, to apologize and address these historical injustices. Hagan noted the ongoing debates about the origins of some of the Crown jewels and items in the king’s collection that may have been forcibly removed from other countries.

The joint appearance by Prince William and Kate Middleton, while appreciated by some, has ignited a broader conversation about the royal family's commitment to addressing issues related to race and colonial history.