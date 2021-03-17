Woman, with history of stowaways, arrested for sneaking into Chicago airport
A woman with a history of stowing away on airliners was arrested Tuesday for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.
The arrest of Marilyn Hartman, 69, came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stowaway on a flight. Hartman is being held on a trespassing charge.
Hartman allegedly left the facility where she had been staying while on electronic monitoring. The device allowed Cook County sheriff's deputies to track her as she headed for O'Hare. Deputies activated an alarm on Hartman's device as she neared Terminal 1, where she was arrested.
Officials of the Cook County Sheriff's Department say plans are to seek a felony escape charge for Hartman.
Hartman's arrest comes two weeks after a court hearing in which Hartman's attorneys and prosecutors said they reached the plea deal on a pending case that would have imposed 18 months of probation, plus court-ordered mental health treatment.
Formal plea proceedings had not begun, but Judge Peggy Chiampas put attorneys on notice that she was not inclined to agree to that sentence.
Hartman, was arrested at O'Hare in October 2019 just as she was trying to pass the second of two security checkpoints, according to court records. She was released from Cook County Jail about a year ago in an effort to release low-risk detainees from contracting Covid-19.
The 2019 arrest violated her probation sentence for sneaking past O'Hare security in January 2018, boarding a jet and flying to London's Heathrow Airport without a ticket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Poland logs highest daily cases of 2021, nationwide lockdown in view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson’s Britain trade deal hit by China human rights row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's economy slows; weakening of US, China shipments raises concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't come': Biden tells migrants after criticism over surge at Mexican border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, with history of stowaways, arrested for sneaking into Chicago airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox