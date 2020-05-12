e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave

Workers in US auto industry return to jobs amid concerns of 2nd Covid-19 wave

Some auto suppliers in Michigan, a Midwest industrial powerhouse hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout, reopened plants on Monday with skeleton crews to get ready for a resumption of vehicle production next week.

world Updated: May 12, 2020 05:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Detroit
Millions of Americans are out of work and much of the economy is at a virtual standstill.
Millions of Americans are out of work and much of the economy is at a virtual standstill.(Reuters)
         

Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday, paving the way to reopen the US auto sector but stoking fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as strict lockdowns are eased across the country.

With millions of Americans out of work and much of the economy at a virtual standstill, a growing number of states are ending tough restrictions on commerce and social life put in place to slow the outbreak.

Some auto suppliers in Michigan, a Midwest industrial powerhouse hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout, reopened plants on Monday with skeleton crews to get ready for a resumption of vehicle production next week.

Skilled-trades workers and salaried employees also began returning auto assembly plants themselves to prepare for the wider restart.

“We’re starting up our foundry this week in anticipation of the orders coming in next week,” Joe Perkins, chief executive of Busche Performance Group, an engineering, casting and machining firm, said in a telephone interview.

Factory workers will be issued face masks, checked for fever and required to submit health-screening questionnaires.

tags
top news
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In