World can end AIDS by 2030, says UN agency

New Delhi The world can end AIDS — or at least achieve considerable reduction in new infections — by 2030, the United Nations agency UNAIDS said on Thursday as it released its annual AIDS update, which found that new HIV infections had been cut by 59% since its peak in 1995 and the epidemic can be reined in by investing substantially in prevention and treatment. A medical clinic officer examines an unidentified transgender and LGBTQ member, who is one of their patients at the Ice Breakers Uganda (IBU) clinic in Makindye that supports HIV/AIDS programmes and treatment for the LGBTQ community in Salaama road, Kampala, Uganda. (REUTERS)

“The data show that there is a path that ends aids by 2030; it is the same path that will help societies for future pandemics. In fact, some countries are already making progress along that path,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director, UNAIDS, during the release of the data.

According to the report, campaigns against HIV succeed when they are anchored in strong political leadership. “This means following the data, science, and evidence; tackling the inequalities holding back progress; enabling communities and civil society organisations in their vital role in the response; and ensuring sufficient and sustainable funding,” it read.

The number of people on antiretroviral treatment worldwide rose almost fourfold, from 7.7 million in 2010 to 29.8 million in 2022. HIV treatment averted almost 21 million AIDS-related deaths between 1996 and 2022.

“The estimated 1.3 million [1.0 million–1.7 million] new HIV infections in 2022 were the fewest in decades, with the declines especially strong in regions with the highest HIV burdens,” read the report.

However, the report also sets out that ending AIDS will not come automatically. AIDS claimed a life every minute in 2022. Around 9.2 million people still miss out on treatment, including 660 000 children living with HIV.

“Women and girls are still disproportionately affected, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, 4,000 young women and girls became infected with HIV every week in 2022. Only 42% of districts with HIV incidence over 0.3% in sub-Saharan Africa are currently covered with dedicated HIV prevention programmes for adolescent girls and young women.”

Funding for HIV, the report found out, declined in 2022 from both international and domestic sources, falling back to the same level as in 2013. Funding amounted to US$ 20.8 billion in 2022, far short of the US$ 29.3 billion needed by 2025.

“We are hopeful, but it is not the relaxed optimism that might come if all was heading as it should be. It is, instead, a hope rooted in seeing the opportunity for success, an opportunity that is dependent on action,” said Byanyima. “The facts and figures shared in this report do not show that as a world we are already on the path, they show that we can be. The way is clear.”

UNAIDS analysis also shows some countries where HIV incidence is declining, including India, Dominican Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Togo, are putting between 3% and 16% of HIV spending towards prevention programmes for people from key populations.

India’s own AIDS 2022 report showed that at the national level, estimated adult HIV prevalence (15-49 years) has declined since the epidemic’s peak in 2000 where prevalence was estimated at 0.55% in 2000, through to 0.32% in 2010, and 0.21% in 2021.

“There is a lot of investment over the years that went into HIV treatment and prevention, and the results we are seeing now is a result of that. India has seen significant reduction in numbers and managed the disease well. There is still the last mile to cover, which always is the toughest, but the intention is very much there. The programme, like other programmes, was also affected because of the pandemic ,” said a former central government official, requesting anonymity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rhythma Kaul Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India. ...view detail