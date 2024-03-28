 World court orders Israel to take action to address Gaza famine | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

World court orders Israel to take action to address Gaza famine

Reuters |
Mar 28, 2024 10:18 PM IST

The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and famine and starvation are spreading.

Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday unanimously ordered Israel to take all the necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Palestinian children wait to collect free food handouts from a street kitchen in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza,(Bloomberg)
Palestinian children wait to collect free food handouts from a street kitchen in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza,(Bloomberg)

The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life, and famine and starvation are spreading.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine (...) but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order.

The new measures were requested by South Africa as part of its ongoing case that accuses Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In January the ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

In Thursday's order the court reaffirmed the January measures but added Israel must take action to ensure unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance including food, water and electricity as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza.

The judges added that this could be done "by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary". The court ordered Israel to submit a report in a month after the order to detail how it had given effect to the ruling.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / World court orders Israel to take action to address Gaza famine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On