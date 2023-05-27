Indian among 3 World Cup workers still in Qatar jail after months for demanding their wages

Security guards detained during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar are still being held in the country four months after their arrest, The Guardian reported. They were detained while trying to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages. Migrant workers in Qatar.(Getty Images)

According to the report, an Indian national along with two Pakistanis have been sentenced to six months in prison along with a 10,000 riyals ( ₹2,20,000) each. A human rights group Equidem initially reported the development which was later verified by the English daily.

Both Indian and Pakistani nationals were hired by local private security firm Stark Security Services for the football tournament, however, they were sacked days after the match despite having months left on their employment contract.

The human rights body is demanding their immediate release and claimed that ‘this is the true cost of FIFA’s reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits'.

Along with the three, there are nine others were let go way before their agreement ends, according to the report. Four of them were deported and five others were terminated but are still in the country.

On January 23, a batch of 200 guards, loaded in a bus, headed to the security company's headquarters in a bid to negotiate their unpaid wages. The company staff allegedly called the police claiming that the workers are blocking the road. However, the employees said except for their leaders, no one got down from the bus.