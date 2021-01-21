IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
world news

World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey

Even in countries Trump courted heavily while in office –- such as India and Brazil -– Biden was seen as a welcome change. Only in Russia did more respondents disapprove of the change of guard in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST

President Joe Biden is popular across much of the world and expected to provide greater US leadership on issues such as fighting Covid-19, terrorism and climate change, a new multi-nation survey shows. But trust is low both in the US as a nation and Biden’s ability to deliver.

“We wanted to know: If there is a change of administration and if the US is ready to lead again, will anyone follow?” said Michael Broening, Executive Director of the New York office of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, the German think tank that commissioned the survey.

The answer from the survey’s 12,400 respondents in Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the US itself: ‘Yes, but’.“Whatever was here in terms of US trust has really dissipated a lot,” said Broening, adding that US scores on international trust had fallen toward the levels of Russia and China. “That’s a very far stretch from the shining city on a hill.”

Asked by polling agency YouGov whether they approved of Biden, and separately if they thought he’d provide more global leadership than predecessor Donald Trump, respondents showed almost as much enthusiasm as similar polls in 2009 -- when Barack Obama replaced George W. Bush, another internationally unpopular US President, in the White House.Eighty-nine percent of Kenyans, 73% of Germans and more than 60% of French, Indians, Indonesians, Mexicans and South Africans said they approved of Biden.

Even in countries Trump courted heavily while in office –- such as India and Brazil -– Biden was seen as a welcome change. Only in Russia did more respondents disapprove of the change of guard in Washington.

Yet asked whether the new US President should -- and would -- make good on specific goals such as reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal or the Paris Agreement on climate change, the survey showed skepticism as to whether he can succeed. Biden signed an order to rejoin the Paris Agreement as soon as he was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The results chime with those of another recent survey, this time limited to European nations, published January 19 by the European Council on Foreign Relations, a Brussels think tank. That poll found Biden’s popularity abroad undermined by pessimism, including beliefs that the US political system is broken, that Washington can no longer be relied on to provide allies with security, and that China will be the stronger global power within a decade.

“Past polling suggested that the changing of a President really presaged similar changes in attitudes to the US,” said John Ray, director of polling at YouGov Blue, which carried out the poll. He cited the large boosts seen both to confidence in the new president and trust in the US around Obama’s 2009 inauguration. “That’s no longer the case.”

The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
world news

World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Even in countries Trump courted heavily while in office –- such as India and Brazil -– Biden was seen as a welcome change. Only in Russia did more respondents disapprove of the change of guard in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
world news

Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Canada has administered about 684,000 doses, enough to give first shots to about 1.8% of the population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, though some people have already gotten two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
world news

One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have highlighted those concerns in recent weeks and begun talking about measures that could bridge the inequality gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
world news

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
world news

US climate envoy Kerry says Glasgow last chance for action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
In his first speech since becoming US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry said failure is “simply not an option” at COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
world news

Angela Merkel promises widespread vaccine availability before September vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Amid efforts to boost vaccine supply, Merkel said all Germans who want a shot will get one by the end of the summer on September 21. National elections take place on September 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
world news

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
world news

US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined by 26,000 to 900,000 in the week ended January 16, according to Labor Department data Thursday. On an un-adjusted basis, the figure dropped by more than 151,000 to 960,668.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
world news

EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
world news

Clinton, Bush and Obama record joint video to wish Biden success

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
In the video, the three former Presidents of the United States highlighted the importance of listening to people with different opinions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
world news

UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have all been given full diplomatic status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions in London on December 26. There is however, rising confidence help could soon be on the way, with expectation mounting that UK regulators may authorize a second coronavirus vaccine this week. (Henry Nicholls / REUTERS)
People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions in London on December 26. There is however, rising confidence help could soon be on the way, with expectation mounting that UK regulators may authorize a second coronavirus vaccine this week. (Henry Nicholls / REUTERS)
world news

9 million people borrowed money to get through pandemic: UK govt data

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The government data also showed self-employed workers were more likely to report reduced hours and income.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plant will avoid the emission of 245,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iberdrola said. Danone’s suppliers in Spain, Graham Packaging and Salvesen Logistica, will also join the project, dubbed Francisco Pizarro after the famous Spanish conquistador. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ Representational photo)
The plant will avoid the emission of 245,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iberdrola said. Danone’s suppliers in Spain, Graham Packaging and Salvesen Logistica, will also join the project, dubbed Francisco Pizarro after the famous Spanish conquistador. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ Representational photo)
world news

Western Spain set to get Europe's largest solar power plant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The 300 million-euro ($364 million) project will be located in the western province of Caceres, Iberdrola said in statement on its website. The utility will provide power to Danone’s 29 supply points for 10 years, starting from April 2022 under a power purchase agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. he Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)(AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. he Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden to direct agencies to use Defense Production Act in Covid-19 fight

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The new administration will use the DPA for the acceleration in the production of syringes, raw materials used in vaccines, and other items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.(REUTERS)
"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.(REUTERS)
world news

UK PM Johnson says to early to say when national lockdown will end

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:31 PM IST
"What we're seeing in the ONS data, in the REACT survey, we're seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arrive just before Christmas. There's no doubt it does spread very fast indeed."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP