Moscow/Paris, Leaders from across the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, greeted India's leadership and the people of the country as it celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday. World leaders, including Macron and Putin, greet India on its Independence Day

While most of the leaders from the South Asian neighbouring countries invoked enduring friendship rooted in history and strengthening of bilateral relations when they greeted their counterparts, presidents and prime ministers from other regions spoke about strategic ties and regional ethos.

French President Macron, in his message on X, said he remembers the warm welcome during his visit to India in January and that he is looking forward to “working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership.”

Russian President Putin sent a message of greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day. “We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation,” Putin said in a statement.

According to the Russian president, this undoubtedly meets the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries and is in line with the consolidation of security and international stability.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X: "India enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena, playing a major constructive role in international affairs. We cordially congratulate our Indian friends on Independence Day!"

Posting a picture of herself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said on X: "On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country stood with India in its celebrations and valued its “diversity and unity”.

“As India marks its 78th Independence Day today, I extend heartfelt wishes to my dear friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India," Katz wrote on X.

“Israel stands with you in celebrating this special occasion, valuing the strength, diversity, and unity of this great nation”, the Israeli Foreign Minister emphasised, writing the same message in Hindi as well.

David Lammy, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, congratulated "the people of India and Indians around the world on the 77th anniversary of independence" and said on X: "In Delhi, I saw the strength of the UK-India living bridge. Together we will boost investment, create jobs and address future challenges together in the years ahead."

Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said India's celebration of its 78th Independence Day was a "testament to the nation's incredible developmental journey".

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, and the Indian people."

"The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day," he added in his message on X.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took to X to write: “Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day! May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations.”

Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba too took to X to say, “On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Excellency @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India.”

“May the ties of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen. Wishing peace, prosperity, and progress to the people of India,” she said with the hashtag #NepalIndiaRelations.

Tagging @narendramodi and @PMOIndia handles, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said on X, “Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between Bhutan and India grow ever stronger.”

Fresh from last week’s visit by Jaishankar to his country to reset India's bilateral ties with the Maldives, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said on X: “On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India.”

“Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region. As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals,” he added.

Muizzu’s cabinet colleague and Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer extended warm greetings and best wishes to Jaishankar, the Government, and the friendly people of India on the jubilant occasion of Independence Day.

“Wishing for continued peace, progress and prosperity for the people of India and a stronger and vibrant bilateral partnership between #Maldives and #India,” he said in a post on X.

M U M Ali Sabry, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka sent “warm wishes” to Jaishankar, and the government and people of India and said, “I am confident that the excellent bilateral ties between our nations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.”

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Mauritius Prime Minister in his greetings posted on X sent “warmest congratulations” to Modi and the people of India and wished “Long live the vibrant and ever flourishing Mauritius Bharat relationship.”

Mauritius’ Minister for Foreign Affairs Maneesh Gobin said: “On this day we honour the enduring ties that unite our nations. Together, we grow stronger.” He also used Hindi slogans of ‘Jai Bharat’ and ‘Jai Mauritius’ signifying victory while posting the greetings on X.

Predicting a bright future for US-India strategic relations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity.

Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said in a statement: “On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations.”

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he looked forward “to building on our close and longstanding relations with the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India ties next year.”

Bagher Kani, acting Foreign Minister of Iran, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong, Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and several other leaders too wished Modi, Jaishankar and/or the government and people of India.

Maldives’ former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, head of the main opposition Maldives Democratic Party and former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid too sent over their greetings.

“As India moves toward its goal of #ViksitBharat, we remain grateful for all the support India has extended to the Maldives and the security and wellbeing of the Indian Ocean region. May the ties of friendship that have existed between the peoples of India and Maldives since ancient times long endure.”

Apart from the personal messages from the leaders, the respective Ministry of Foreign Affairs of several countries wished India from their official X handles. These included Egypt, Ukraine, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Cyprus, Estonia, Oman, Romania, Iceland and Latvia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.