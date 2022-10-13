World Sight Day: Why it's observed and this year's theme

In a bid to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy eyesight, the World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday in October. This year's theme is - “Love your eyes.” The campaign aims to encourage individuals to prioritise their health whilst advocating for accessible, affordable, and available eyecare the world over.

Also Read| International Day of the Girl Child: 'Our rights, our future'

The World Sight Day is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), a London-based organisation of nearly 200 members including Non-governmental organization (NGOs), civil society, corporate organisations, professional bodies, and research institutions working in the prevention of blindness.

Why is World Sight Day observed?

The IAPB states that this day is observed internationally. Here are some of the reasons why it is observed:

1. It is an opportunity to focus the world’s attention on eye health as a global issue.

2. It raises awareness amongst individuals, families, and communities.

3. It is a platform to influence decision-makers to prioritise eye health initiatives.

4. It advocate demand for health services globally.

Eye health impacts education, employment, quality of life, poverty, and other sustainable development goals. As it has a holistic effect on the overall quality of life, this day is marked to encourage governments, corporations, institutions, and individuals to actively call for universal access to eye health.

Celebrations in the past

According to the IAPB, in 2020, Queen Elizabeth II joined the celebrations. In 2021, over three million pledges to love your eyes were recorded globally.